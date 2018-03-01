Kaki Sa questions Diya on her relationship with Ratan in Rishta Likhenge

Mumbai: Sony TV’s Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya (Shashi Sumeet Productions) has come to an interesting standpoint where Diya (Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar) and Ratan (Rohit Suchanti) have decided to part ways because of the age difference and the fact that Ratan feels embarrassed to claim that he has gotten married at the age of 21.

The viewers have already witnessed that Mohena (Garima Parihar) pointed out that the two indulged in a war of words in the middle of the road.

When Diya and Ratan explained that it was a casual ‘one of those’ fights, Mohena further questioned them about why did they state that it is only a matter of four days that they have to bear each other.

In the upcoming episodes, Kaki Sa (Aditi Deshpande) will find something fishy as Diya will refuse to perform the post marriage ritual and will show less interest in taking on the household responsibilities too.

Kaki Sa will confide in Nitya (Kasturi Banerjjee) about the same and will speak her heart out about how she is all the more sure about things not going smooth between Diya and Ratan.

Furthermore, she will ask Diya about the same.

Diya will inform Ratan about Kaki Sa's doubt but he will instead suggest that Diya is overthinking about the issue.

Keep watching to know what unfolds.