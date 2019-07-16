News

Kalyani and Malhar save Moksh in Tujhse Hai Raabta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jul 2019 08:02 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular daily soap Tujhse Hai Raabta is gearing up for new twists and drama.

Kalyani and Malhar are experiencing several hardships, as Moksh has been kidnapped and Kalyani is behind bars.

In the upcoming episode, Malhar thus makes a plan and asks Kalyani to run away. He can't release her as he is bound by the law.

Kalyani and Malhar makes a master plan and get into action to save Moksh.

Kalyani fights against goons, and Malhar supports her. She finally reaches Moksh.

Kalyani becomes emotional on seeing Moksh and shares loving moments with him.

Malhar and Kalyani thus rescue Moksh and return home.

Tags > Tujhse Hai Raabta, Zee TV, Kalyani, daily soap,

