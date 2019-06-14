News

Kalyani ditches Atharv at the wedding mandap in Tujhse Hai Raabta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jun 2019 10:17 AM

MUMBAI : Zee TV's popular daily soap Tujhse Hai Raabta is gearing up for new twist and drama.

Kalyani has agreed to marry Atharv to save Anupriya and Malhar has set up a plan.

Malhar is with Kalyani in her plan and had told her that she will get married to her as he will replace Atharv in wedding mandap.

Kalyani is happy that Malhar will handle the situation and her mother Anupriya will be saved.

Here Kalyani gets shocked as she sees Atharv in wedding mandap and Atharv had played his nehle pe dehla over Malhar's plan.

Kalyani can't marry Atharv and things are changed completely, Kalyani thus ditches Atharv on wedding mandap and goes away from wedding mandap.

It will be interesting to see with Kalyani’s this step will Anupriya and Malhar be saved.

 

Tags > Tujhse Hai Raabta, Zee TV, Zee Tv entertainment, Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim, Poorva Gokhale, Tujhse Hai Raabta written updates, Tujhse Hai Raabta spoiler updates, Zee 5,

past seven days