MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Tujhse hai Rabta- Kalyani goes against Malhar and pretends stomach ache and while lady constable takes her to the washroom, she (Kalyani) punches on her head and locks her up.

And then she comes to meet Atharv and shows his passport. She says Moksh shall reach me in one hour and then only I will give your passport. Atharv agrees.