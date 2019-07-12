News

Kamya Pandey to enter Star Plus’ Ek Bhram Sarvaguna Sampanna

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
12 Jul 2019 03:25 PM

MUMBAI Star Plus’ show, Ek Bhram Sarvaguna Sampanna, is gaining immense audience attention.     

The show witnessed a major twist and revamp in the storyline with a few pivot characters moving out of the show.

As per the current track, Jhanvi has made life a living hell for Mittals with her revenge. Mittals are bankrupt.

The viewers will soon see a new character entering the show. Actress Kamya Pandey has been roped in to play the character of Shreya in the show, who will be Jay’s (Anshul Pandey) girlfriend.  

When we contacted Kamya, she confirmed the news but refused to divulge any character details.

Kamya was last seen in Sony TV’s Chandragupta Maurya.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

