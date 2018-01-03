Hot Downloads

Kamya Punjabi wants to join politics

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jan 2018 02:14 PM

Actress Kamya Punjabi, a former Bigg Boss contestant, says she is interested in becoming a politician and put an end to harassment against women in the country.

"I want to be in politics as I feel politics is not a bad career choice. It is one of the most challenging and hardworking career options which not only tests one's strength but also the person's personality," Kamya, who has featured in shows like Parvarrish and Beintehaa, shared. 

"I want to bring harassment against women to an end. Women are born to live a greater life. I don't want to see anyone being a victim to their family, society or anyone. They need to live a life fearlessly," she added.

She wants to encourage women to fight for their rights. 

If she joins politics, she says she will make the environment "so women-friendly that people will think before harassing a woman".

The actress is currently seen in the show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

(Source: IANS) 

