Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular daily Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji gears up to unfold some exciting twists in its forthcoming episodes.

Maasi’s (Sadiya Siddiqui) son Aditya (Ayush Anand) has made an entry to the popular series to bring forth some exciting tracks ahead. In the recent episodes of the show, the viewers have been witnessing Maasi and Aditya playing hide and seek with the family.

We hear, now Kanak (Rhea Sharma) has set a plan to bring forth Aditya’s truth in front of all.

Our source informs us, “in the forthcoming episodes of the show, Kanak and Maasi will have an argument over Aditya and will end up challenging each other. Kanak will learn that Poulami (Madhura Naik) is the one who overhears Kanak and informs everything to Maasi. So Kanak will join hands with Suman (Mazel Vyas) to trap Maasi and expose Aditya in front of Uma (Avinesh Rekhi).”

Woah! Will Kanak’s plan work? Only time will tell.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.