#KanganaSlapgate: Sugandha clears the air

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Feb 2017 09:14 PM

Sugandha Mishra, who has been hosting &TVs popular singing reality The Voice India Season 2, recently got into trouble when rumours about Kangana being upset with her mimicking on the show made the rounds. Furthermore, few online publications reported that Kangana losing her calm and almost resorting to slap her during the shoot.
However, our sources informed us that the piece of info was a figment of imagination.

When Tellychakkar.com contacted Sugandha she said, "I really admire Kangana and her body of work. We had a great time while shooting the episode on Voice and the camaraderie is for all to see in the episode. In fact, we did an act together where she called up Datto and said datton thappad marungi to daant toot jayenge. Imitating her and the fashion walk was all in good humour and as an artist she appreciated it. That’s all I want to say and there's nothing more to it."

Well for us it's all well that ends well! Watch the episode for yourself and decide.

