News

Kanupriya Gupta bags ZEE5's Poison

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
13 Apr 2019 11:37 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been in the forefront in reporting updates about ZEE5's Poison.

We had already reported exclusively about Arbaaz Khan and Freddy Daruwala being roped in for the project.

Also, Romit Raj, Ruhani Sharma, Tanuj Virmani, and Riya Sen will have pivotal roles in the web-series.

 

Now, the latest update is that, Kanupriya Gupta of Ek Thi Daayan fame will also have an important character to play in the show.

A credible source revealed, "Kanupriya will be seen as Tanuj's (Virmani) love interest in the show.”

 

We tried contacting Kanupriya, but she remained unavailable for comment.

Are you excited to binge watch Poison on ZEE5? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > ZEE5, Kanupriya Gupta, Arbaz Khan, Freddy Daruwala, Romit Raj, Tanuj Virmani, Ruhani Sharma, Riya Sen, latest news, TellyChakkar, latest gossip, web-series, Ek Thi Dayan,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Shilpa Shinde
Shilpa Shinde
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra

past seven days