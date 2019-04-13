Kanupriya Gupta bags ZEE5's Poison

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been in the forefront in reporting updates about ZEE5's Poison.

We had already reported exclusively about Arbaaz Khan and Freddy Daruwala being roped in for the project.

Also, Romit Raj, Ruhani Sharma, Tanuj Virmani, and Riya Sen will have pivotal roles in the web-series.

Now, the latest update is that, Kanupriya Gupta of Ek Thi Daayan fame will also have an important character to play in the show.

A credible source revealed, "Kanupriya will be seen as Tanuj's (Virmani) love interest in the show.”

We tried contacting Kanupriya, but she remained unavailable for comment.

