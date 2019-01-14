Kapil and Ginni celebrate their first Lohri together with The Kapil Sharma Show team

: Lohri is a Punjabi harvest festival, and newlyweds comedy king Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath celebrated their first Lohri on Sunday with the team of The Kapil Sharma Show.Krushna Abhishek, who is also a part of the show, took to social media to share a photo from the celebration. In the photo, Krushna, Kapil, Ginni, Bharti Singh, and others can be seen posing. Now coming from the team of a comedy show, the photo itself is a funny one, as everyone can be seen posing in the same way in a funny manner.Krushna captioned the photo, ‘Happy lohri to all of u. Have a blast from the whole team of ours first lohri of kapil n ginni god bless them guys keep watching our show n keep enjoying.’Here take a look at the interesting photo.