Kapil’s wife has proved to be his lucky charm: Bharti on Kapil’s show receiving a bumper opening

MUMBAI: The king of comedy Kapil Sharma has welcomed the new year with a big bang. Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2 has taken viewers on a laughter riot and has ensured that the audience is glued to their television screens once again.



Viewers have welcomed Kapil with open arms and showered love on him by making his show number one on Indian television!



Now, this is called a perfect comeback!



The credit of the show’s success goes to its hilarious content and star cast. After a long gap, finally, three talented actor–comedians Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, and Krushna Abhishek have come under one roof to entertain masses. Actors who have continued to be part of the show are Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Sumona Chakravarti.



TellyChakkar got in touch with Bharti and asked her how she feels on Kapil’s show receiving a bumper opening. She shared, ‘I am elated with the show’s opening ratings. Krushna and I both are happy to join the show. Kapil has given us a very warm welcome and told us whatever we are comfortable doing, we can continue doing it. The amount of talent that Kapil has, I am sure he is going to take the show to another level and break all the records. For viewers, we three coming under one roof is like watching Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan together. The credit behind the show’s success goes to Kapil’s wife, who has proved to be a lucky charm for him. I am happy naye saal ki shuruwat aisi hui.’



Along with Kapil, even Bharti is riding high in her career. After hosting India’s Got Talent, the talented actress is currently seen in Colors’ adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9. We asked Bharti how content she feels at this point in her career. She replied, ‘2018 was a great year, and now, 2019 has also started on a very good note. I have completed 12 years in the industry, and I have received immense love from my fans. I believe people who can make someone smile are always blessed. I don’t believe in competition but working hard on yourself.’



Keep up the good work, guys!