Kapil Sharma abuses and calls Indian system ‘Ghatiya’ after Salman’s arrest

Mumbai: Well, before you read the whole story, here’s a disclaimer, we are not sure whether or not the comedian Kapil Sharma’s account was hacked, he drunk tweeted, or someone pulled a prank on him.

Even TellyChakkar was shocked to read the recent tweets posted by the comedian’s Twitter account. A series of tweets from Kapil Sharma’s account are doing the rounds, leaving his fans and netizens perplexed, bewildered.

Post Salman Khan’s arrest in the Black Buck poaching case, Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to vent out his anger.

His tweet not only supported Salman Khan but also called the Indian system ‘Ghatiya (rubbish)’.

Not just this, over the reports of his show Family Time With Kapil Sharma’s closure, the actor reacted quite strangely, at least that is what the impression one will get..

He abused via the posts and used cuss words like ‘motherfucker’.

Soon after this, all the tweets were deleted from his account.

Looking at the intensity of the tweets and the abusive words, we are assuming that the comedian turned actor’s account must have been hacked.

Though the tweets have been deleted, TellyChakkar has an evidence of them.

Here have a look...

Well, here's how Kapil reacted to the tweets

What do you have to say about these tweets?