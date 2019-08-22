Kapil Sharma finds himself mired in controversy again for this reason

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma, who is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, has found himself mired in controversy after he posted a video making an appeal only for flood hit Punjab.

Today, the comedian-actor took to social media and shared a video, seeking help for people affected by Punjab floods. This did not go down well with some social media users. They criticised him for making an appeal only for his native state. Maharashtra is another state braving the calamity.

Later, Kapil shared another post and wrote that his appeal was for a cause and not a particular state. He also stated that the charity he has mentioned in the video works across the country and internationally.

After the controversy, Kapil has posted a fresh video, wherein he made an appeal for Maharashtra floods as well.

Take a look below: