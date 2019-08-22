News

Kapil Sharma finds himself mired in controversy again for this reason

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Aug 2019 07:19 PM

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma, who is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, has found himself mired in controversy after he posted a video making an appeal only for flood hit Punjab.

Today, the comedian-actor took to social media and shared a video, seeking help for people affected by Punjab floods. This did not go down well with some social media users. They criticised him for making an appeal only for his native state. Maharashtra is another state braving the calamity.

Later, Kapil shared another post and wrote that his appeal was for a cause and not a particular state. He also stated that the charity he has mentioned in the video works across the country and internationally.

After the controversy, Kapil has posted a fresh video, wherein he made an appeal for Maharashtra floods as well.

Take a look below: 

Tags > Kapil Sharma, The Kapil Sharma Show, controversy, Punjab floods, Maharashtra, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Arjun Bijlani visits Wagha Border

In pics: Arjun Bijlani visits Wagha Border
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri

past seven days