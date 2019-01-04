News

Kapil Sharma missed Sunil Grover at his reception

04 Jan 2019 07:38 PM

MUMBAI: The war between Kapil and Sunil is known to everyone, unless you have been living under a rock. Their spat led to their fallout, and the latter quit The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, after a year, things seem to be cooling down for both and they even had a small interaction on social media.

Kapil recently got married to his childhood love Gini and hosted a big star-studded reception in Mumbai. It was reported that Sunil Grover too would attend the gala affair, but he was conspicuous by his absence.

But Sunil took to Twitter to wish the star a happy married life. Kapil replied to his tweet as well.

