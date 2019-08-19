Kapil Sharma poses with 2019 Bentley Mulsanne car in style

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma, who is one of the most popular comedians, is a happy man both professionally and personally. His comeback show, the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show, is doing well. Fans and audiences are enjoying the show a lot and it is reflecting on the TRP chart.

The comedian-actor tied the knot with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on 12 December last year. The two make a lovely couple, and are now enjoying their marital bliss. The latest good news about the duo is that Ginni is pregnant and they are expecting their first child. Kapil is currently on a babymoon with wife Ginni. He has been frolicking on the streets of Canada since the past few days. Pictures of the pair's babymoon have been doing the rounds on social media already. However, looks like Ginni might have to compete for Kapil's affections, now that there is some competition... in the form of some hot wheels. Kapil seems to have fallen in love with a 2019 Bentley Mulsanne Car, while on his babymoon and even got himself clicked with his new love.

Take a look below: