Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni shares heartwarming wish on her mother-in-law’s birthday

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is back in business with the second season of his most popular Indian comedy television show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian earlier bid goodbye to the show owing to health issues. His wife helped him come out of that phase and made him calmer and more stable, according to fellow comedian Bharti Singh. Undoubtedly, Kapil Sharma is making his mark once again on television with his show in the top three on the TRP charts.

Ginni was a rock solid support system for Kapil when he was going through this rough phase in life, which made their relationship stronger. His wife is extremely close to his mother, and on January 13th, she shared a cute picture on her Instagram handle along with an adorable birthday wish. Ginni captioned it as, ‘Happy birthday mumy V luv u sooo much…Stay Happy n Healthy always @kapilsharma.’