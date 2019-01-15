News

Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni shares heartwarming wish on her mother-in-law’s birthday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2019 07:32 PM

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is back in business with the second season of his most popular Indian comedy television show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian earlier bid goodbye to the show owing to health issues. His wife helped him come out of that phase and made him calmer and more stable, according to fellow comedian Bharti Singh. Undoubtedly, Kapil Sharma is making his mark once again on television with his show in the top three on the TRP charts.

Ginni was a rock solid support system for Kapil when he was going through this rough phase in life, which made their relationship stronger. His wife is extremely close to his mother, and on January 13th, she shared a cute picture on her Instagram handle along with an adorable birthday wish. Ginni captioned it as, ‘Happy birthday mumy V luv u sooo much…Stay Happy n Healthy always @kapilsharma.’

Tags > Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath, The Kapil Sharma Show, Sony TV, TRP charts, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Baba Ramdev graces Pre-Finale episode of Sa Re Ga...

Baba Ramdev graces Pre-Finale episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days