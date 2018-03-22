Karan and Anusha to return in the third season of 'Love School' with a twist

Mumbai: MTV is coming up with the dating reality series Love School. The show will return with its third season with Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar as its hosts.

The first season was hosted by then couple Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna while the second season saw fresh faces Karan and Anusha, who will again be seen as hosts of the show.

According to our information, the casting for the series has already started. The show will go on floors from the month of April in Goa.

And, there will be a twist in the third installment.

A close source informs that this season will comprise of single contestants too. The viewers would be aware that the earlier seasons of the reality venture had featured couples with their issues and narrated the journey of their relationship.

However, in this season, Endemol India, the production house, is planning to do something different. This year, along with couples who have relationship issues, there will be single boys and girls. While not much is known about it, the series will also give the contestants options to date single contestants.

The upcoming season will go on air in a few months.

We texted Kundra for a comment but he didn’t respond.

Are you excited for the third season of the TV reality series? Show your excitement in the comment box.

