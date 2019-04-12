News

Karan and Preeta's battle of trust in Kundali Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2019 02:07 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya is high on drama. The clashes between Karan and Preeta continue as they they both differ with regard to trusting Prithvi.

Karan was stunned when Monisha attacked Prithvi. He tried to prove that Preeta was Monisha's target.

Preeta and Sarla are thankful to Prithvi, while Karan is a little doubtful and decodes that Monisha’s target was Prithvi.

Karan now wants to investigate the case and find out why Monisha targeted Prithvi and why she said that she attacked Ritvik's killer to take revenge.

Meanwhile, Preeta is blaming herself for the attack over Prithvi and has fallen for his good boy story.

This begins the battle between Karan and Preeta of trust in Prithvi.

It will be interesting to see how Karan and Preeta sort their differences.
Karan, Preeta, Kundali Bhagya, Monisha, Prithvi, Sarla, Rithvik, spoiler, Spoiler Alert

Sangeet cermony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

