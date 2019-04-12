Karan and Rohan to have a fight in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Veer's emotional breakdown in Krishna Chali London, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.



Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: AJ confesses love



In the upcoming episode, Akshat confesses his love to Guddan and makes true promises to her. He is finally rescued by Guddan, who risked her life to save him and bring him home.



Akshat thanks her for saving his life and tells her that she is his wife in the true sense.



Naagin 3: Hukum's lethal state amid Vikrant Vish & Mahir Bela's bloody war



In the upcoming episode, there is deadly war between Hukum and Bela's army. Mahir, Bela, Vikrant, and Vish execute their master strategy against Hukum where they announce a grand party. Giving a major shock to Hukum amidst the celebration,Vikrant, Vish, Mahir, and Bela start throwing the colored water on Hukum, which is actually pious water.



Tujhse Hai Raabta: Separation of Malhar Kalyani post Atul's return



In the upcoming episode, Malhar and Kalyani have a teary separation. Atharv instigates Atul against Malhar saying that he forcefully married Kalyani.



Krishna Chali London: Veer's emotional breakdown at Radhey's grave



In the upcoming episode, Krishna is trapped in Radhey’s murder case, and Veer decides to dig out the truth.Veer takes an oath to expose Radhey’s murderer. But the bitter reality hits Veer when he finds out that the real culprit of Radhey’s death is none other than him.



Gathbandhan: Dhanak's new avatar shocks Raghu



In the coming episode, Raghu and Dhanak’s love life faces a major turning point. Raghu and Dhanak complete the grand pooja and rituals of Gudi Padwa. But what is really shocking is the announcement of Mumbai's new don.



Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Mama to demean Sameer in office



In the upcoming episode, Mama and Devang make Sameer feel bad in front of the other employees. They plan to demean him so that he leaves the office. Their master plan is to have the entire Maheshwari company under their name.



Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji: Shaan’s unique way to get back at Happy and RV



In the upcoming episode, Shaan works his way out being in the same premise against RV. He is upset with Happy, as she does not know the entire truth. Shaan is angry with RV and wants to seek revenge.



Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Karan and Rohan to have a huge disagreement



In the upcoming episode, Rohan wants Karan to use Ruhi and throw her out of his life. However, Karan, who is now a changed man and has fallen for Ruhi, does not want to harm the Bhallas. He stops his brother from scheming.