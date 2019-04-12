Karan and Ruhi’s mission to unite Rohan and Alia in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Ruhi and Karan’s love story is slowly progressing. Ruhi is now on a mission to unite Rohan and Alia.



Karan saved Ruhi from Sahil's goons, and this has been the turning point in their love story. She has realized that Karan has changed and has truly became a good person. Karan also realizes that he has been unfair to Ruhi.



Karan is now ready to explore his love for Ruhi and plans to rectify all his mistakes.



Karan confesses to Ruhi that he had plotted Adi aka Yug's entry in Alia's life but now wants to correct this mistake.



Karan and Ruhi thus begin their mission to unite Alia and Rohan again.



It will be interesting to see if Ruhi and Karan succeed.