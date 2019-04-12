News

Karan and Ruhi’s mission to unite Rohan and Alia in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2019 02:17 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Ruhi and Karan’s love story is slowly progressing. Ruhi is now on a mission to unite Rohan and Alia.

Karan saved Ruhi from Sahil's goons, and this has been the turning point in their love story. She has realized that Karan has changed and has truly became a good person. Karan also realizes that he has been unfair to Ruhi.

Karan is now ready to explore his love for Ruhi and plans to rectify all his mistakes.

Karan confesses to Ruhi that he had plotted Adi aka Yug's entry in Alia's life but now wants to correct this mistake.

Karan and Ruhi thus begin their mission to unite Alia and Rohan again.

It will be interesting to see if Ruhi and Karan succeed. 
Tags > Karan, Ruhi, Rohan, Alia, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sangeet cermony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Sangeet cermony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain

past seven days