Karan and Samiksha talk about their on-screen wedding in Zindagi Ki Mehek

Zee TV’s popular show Zindagi Ki Mehek (Parin Multimedia) has glued everyone to the TV screens with its interesting twists and turns and it’s only going to get more riveting as one of the most lavish weddings of the season will soon unfold on TV screens.

Yes, preparations are in full swing, as television’s favourite love birds Mehek (Samiksha Jaiswal) and Shaurya (Karan Vohra) are all set to get married for the second time in the show, and this time with elaborate ceremonies, amidst song, dance and much more. Loyal viewers will soon see the families gearing up for Mehek and Shaurya’s nuptials. Recently, the crew of the show has started shooting for the wedding sequence, a major high-point in the upcoming storyline!

An excited Samiksha Jaiswal shared, “We all are extremely excited shooting the grand shaadi celebrations and it almost feels like a real wedding. Lavish decorations, grand functions, beautiful costumes, songs and elaborate sequences, everything is adding to the wedding fever on the sets. The flamboyant costumes I’m wearing on various occasions like Mehendi, Sangeet and wedding have never been seen before on Indian television and I am sure they will be remembered for a long time. Hope people love the Shaurya- Mehek marriage for its sheer scale, spice and masti."

Karan Vohra added, “It’s fun shooting for my onscreen wedding sequence. At my own wedding too, I’d gone through similar rituals, so at times I feel quite nostalgic. I’m trying to give my best shot and hoping that audiences will enjoy the wedding track to the fullest."

Checkout the above picture of Samiksha and Karan in their wedding attire!