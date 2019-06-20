Karan drags Preeta out of Luthra house in Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kundali Bhgya is high on drama. Rishabh is married Sherlyn. There is a major misunderstanding between Karan and Preeta because the latter did not reach in time to stop the wedding.

In the upcoming episode, Karan lashes out at Preeta in anger and drags her out of the Luthra house. Rishabh and Rakhi try to stop Karan but in vain.

Karan doesn’t listen to anyone. He shuts the door on Preeta’s face and breaks all ties with her.

This shocks the entire Luthra family. Karan also warns the family that if Preeta steps into their house, he will leave the house.

It will be interesting to see how the family reacts to this. Will Preeta and Karan ever mend their differences?