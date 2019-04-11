Karan goes against Rohan in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is filled with drama. Karan is battling for his life at the hospital. Ruhi notices this change in Karan.



Karan fought against Sahil’s goons to save Ruhi, and she is touched to see how Karan risked his life for her.



Ruhi and Karan start spending time with each other.



Rohan sees this and asks Karan to take revenge. He tells him to take advantage of Ruhi's love and then leave her.



Karan is shocked seeing how Rohan going against the Bhallas. He has fallen in love with Ruhi.



Karan realizes that he is to blame for Rohan's changed behaviour.



It will be interesting to see how Karan brings Rohan back on the right track.