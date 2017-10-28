TellyChakkar brings you another breaking news from its desk!

Star Plus’ will soon roll out a talent-based reality show, India’s Next Superstar. The project will be produced by EndemolShine India.

According to our sources, talent selection for the show will be done by Bollywood’s famous Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra. The makers are also roping in semi-known actors from the TV industry.

We have also exclusively learnt that the famous Bollywood and TV personality, Producer-Director, Karan Johar has been roped in to judge the series.

After judging India’s Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dil Hai Hindustani and others, Karan will be hunting talent who can sing and act well. Yes, the participants are asked to sing and act in their audition round to fit the bill. It is said that the show will air for around five months.

The show will ultimately have two winners, a male and a female, who will get an opportunity to work in Karan Johar’s film under the banner of Dharma Productions!

The auditions for the show are going on full-fledged and it is expected to launch sometime in the month of December.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for further developments.