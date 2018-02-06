Karan Jotwani pays a tribute to Ranbir Kapoor in Aap Ke Aa Jane Se

Actors adopting method acting or drawing inspiration from their favourite stars prepares them for some truly taxing sequences. Actor Karan Jotwani who plays Sahil in Zee TV’s Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se, recently had to shoot for a sequence where he was required to perform to the title track of Bollywood’s blockbuster hit movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Karan, who is a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan, was super excited and kicked about getting a chance to emulate his favourite actor on screen. To ensure that he got the intensity of the emotions right for the scene, Karan observed Ranbir Kapoor’s mannerisms throughout the film and mentally pictured Ranbir’s character Ayaan while shooting for the track in the show.

As per the current track, Sahil (Karan Jotwani) who has been living as a tenant in Vedika’s (Suhasi Dhami) house has gradually fallen in love with her simplicity and spirited nature. In the upcoming episodes of the show, Nidhi (Shaily Priya) will force Sahil to sing on his birthday, and he will perform the soulful title track of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. To make Vedika feel special, he dedicates this beautiful song to her, shocking everyone present at the occasion.

Commenting on this, actor Karan Jotwani said, “Ranbir Kapoor is one of my favourite actors and the most talented artists in the industry. His eyes are very expressive and I am often inspired by his acting methodology. When I got to know that I will be performing the title track of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil for Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se, I was very excited because it is one of my favourite songs. I had a great time shooting for this sequence and it is my little tribute to Ranbir Kapoor. I observed Ranbir’s performance in the movie very closely so that I could match his intensity and expressions while integrating it with my own style of acting.”

Will Sahil confess his love for Vedika? How will Vedika react to Sahil’s romantic dedication?