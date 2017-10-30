Sniff some freshly baked news from the editorial oven of Tellychakkar!

The man with a vision Rajan Shahi, Producer of Director's Kut, is working on a new project.

According to our sources, Rajan is gearing up to launch another family drama on the small screen; for which the makers have roped in the head-turner and charmer, Karan Jotwani!

Karan has been part of TV projects namely Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Laut Aao Trisha and others.

The ace producer, who is known for fiction dailies like Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Amrit Manthan and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has recently shot a pilot with Karan and if things fall into place, this will definitely be Karan’s big TV show. There is a strong buzz that the show will launch on Star Plus.