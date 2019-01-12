News

Karan Jotwani’s special gesture for Ranveer Singh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jan 2019 01:43 PM
MUMBAI: Karan Jotwani, who is seen in the Zee TV's popular show Aap Ke Aa Jane Se (Bodhi Tree), is a big Bollywood buff.

The actor is a big fan of Indian cinema and loves movies with realistic and logical scripts.

Karan is also a big fan of Ranbir Kapoor and was totally in awe of his performances in movies like Rockstar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Sanju. His posts on social media suggest that he is inspired by the actor. Luckily, he also got to perform on the iconic Channa Mereya on his daily soap, which made him all the more excited. 

See the post.

Karan also admires Ranveer Singh.

He posted a video of him trying to lip sync the rap from Ranveer’s upcoming movie Gully Boy and wrote a message for him.

See the post.

Tags > Karan Jotwani’s, Ranveer Singh, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Zee TV, Bollywood, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, sanju, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Madhuri Dixit overwhelmed after watching her...

Madhuri Dixit overwhelmed after watching her tribute act on Dance+4
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days