Karan Jotwani’s special gesture for Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Karan Jotwani, who is seen in the Zee TV's popular show Aap Ke Aa Jane Se (Bodhi Tree), is a big Bollywood buff.



The actor is a big fan of Indian cinema and loves movies with realistic and logical scripts.



Karan is also a big fan of Ranbir Kapoor and was totally in awe of his performances in movies like Rockstar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Sanju. His posts on social media suggest that he is inspired by the actor. Luckily, he also got to perform on the iconic Channa Mereya on his daily soap, which made him all the more excited.



Karan also admires Ranveer Singh.

He posted a video of him trying to lip sync the rap from Ranveer’s upcoming movie Gully Boy and wrote a message for him.

