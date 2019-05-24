News

Karan Oberoi suffers panic attack as his custody gets extended by 14 days more

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
24 May 2019

MUMBAI: TV actor Karan Oberoi, who was last seen in the web series Inside Edge, is going through a difficult phase. He is in trauma as his custody has been extended by 14 days more.

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, while heading back to the jail, he got a panic attack. In his last hearing on 17th May, he was refused bail in connection to the rape accusations against him by a woman. His lawyer Dinesh Tiwari had stated that they are not happy with the court’s order and will take it up in the High Court.

For the uninitiated, Karan has been arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman on 5th May His industry friends including Pooja Bedi, Sonali Singh, Samir Soni stood up in his support.

Karan has acted in TV soaps like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and Saaya.

