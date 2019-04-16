News

Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to go off air in June

16 Apr 2019 10:58 AM

MUMBAI: Sad news for the fans of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein! The popular soap, which features Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in lead roles, will go off air.    

The show premiered in 2013, and after entertaining audience for the past five years, finally, it’s going of air in June.

Recently, the show had seen a dip in the TRP ratings. New plot, twists, and even new characters were introduced to improve the ratings, but nothing helped. So, the makers have decided to shut the shop. In February also there were speculations that the show will go off air, but there was no confirmation. Now, it’s confirmed that the show is indeed going off air.

Krishna Mukherjee, who plays the role of Alia Bhalla in the show, said to TimesofIndia.com, "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is going off air in the month of June."

She continued, “I don't know why the show is going off the air, as it has good TRP rating. It becomes difficult to leave a show and move on as everyone is a family here. Will miss everyone for sure.”

Will you miss Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

past seven days