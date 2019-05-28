Karan Patel approached to participate in Bigg Boss 13? Read details...

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss, is all set to return with season 13, and fans are excited about the same.

Everyone is now curious to know about the contestants of the upcoming season. There have been speculations that television actors like Vivek Dahiya, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have been approached for the show Some reports also stated that MTV Roadies fame Navjyot Gurudatta and Reena Dwivedi, one of the PWD officers, are participating in the show, too.

Now, the latest to grab headlines for the show is actor Karan Patel. Reports stated that the Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor has been approached for the show.

A source told Latestly, “The makers really want Karan to come on the show. When he came on the show during the last season, his appearance was immensely loved by the show’s audience. His honest no-nonsense attitude on the show was loved by everyone.” However, Karan has said that no one has approached him for Bigg Boss. For the uninitiated, Karan had appeared a few times last year and every time he helped the show to grab eyeballs.

Would you like Karan to enter the house as a contestant this season? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.