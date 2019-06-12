News

Karan Patel opens up on rumours of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein going off air

MUMBAI: It’s almost every three months that the news of Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein going off-air comes up. The Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi starrer has been battling these rumours for almost over a year now, but apparently, the cast remains unfazed.

Both Karan Patel, who plays Raman Bhalla, and Divyanka Tripathi, who plays Ishita Raman Bhalla in the show, have strongly denied these rumors. Karan said that they have not been informed of any such development.

And he said that if the show goes off air, then the entire team will take back good memories and bonds for a lifetime and that he is very grateful to Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms for giving him this opportunity, as it’s because of this serial that he is what he is.

past seven days