News

Karan Patel to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10?

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
14 Jun 2019 05:22 PM

MUMBAI: One of the most popular adventurous reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi is soon making its way with season 10 on Colors.

Hereâ€™s TellyChakkar bringing the first popular actor's name who has been approached to participate in the forthcoming season of KKK.

Our sources inform that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel is in talks for the show.

Another contestant name that has been tossed in the air is of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who is also expected to participate in the 10th season.

This time, the celebrity contestants are expected to fly to Bulgaria in July. The new season will continue featuring Bollywood director Rohit Shetty as the host.

Currently, Rohit is busy shooting in Hyderabad for his film Sooryavanshi. After wrapping up this schedule, Rohit will fly off to Bulgaria.

When we reached out to Karan, he shared, 'Yes, I am in talks for the show, but things are yet to get finalized.'

Do tell us which celebrity you wish to see in KKK.

