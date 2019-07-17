News

Karan Patel reacts to the news of him quitting Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
17 Jul 2019 03:22 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently broke the news about Karan Patel being likely to exit his show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and participating in Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10.

We also mentioned about Kahiin to Hoga fame Chaitanya Choudhary being in talks to replace Karan to play the role of Raman.

To know about development, we contacted Karan Patel, who informed us, 'I have no idea about this development, and I think the creative producer and producer of the show are the right people to answer. Also, Bigg Boss is a great entertainer but certainly not something that I am cut out for. And talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi, I am still in talks with the makers. It is too early to talk about it.'

When asked if Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is getting an extension, he replied, 'Again, I have no update on the same, but as an actor, I will always hope and pray that the show should continue, as it provides a livelihood to many.'

Well, if the rumours are true, then fans are surely going to miss Karan’s presence in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

past seven days