Karan Patel vents out his anger as Lucky passes away

MUMBAI: Karan Patel, who is one of the most popular and loved television actors, has expressed his anger on the unfortunate demise of a dog, Lucky.

For the uninitiated, recently, many celebrities and commoners took to their social media handles to criticize a heinous act of beating Lucky, in Worli. Now, according to the latest media reports, the dog, who was brutally beaten up by security guards as he was seeking shelter during rain, passed away on Wednesday. Karan took to his social media handle and raised the concern over animal rights. He bashed accused 'Bhatiya and watchmen' of the building. He posted a video from Bulgaria and said that he is giving an ultimatum to the people who have done the crime. The actor also said he would make the accused people's life hell as soon as he comes back to India. He captioned his post as,"#Bhatiya and the #Watchman from the #Building in #Worli .... count your days ..... you Assholes #Beat the poor #Dog to #Death and its not going to be easy for you to get out of this one. #We #AnimalLovers will make sure that you Bastards are punished ....!"

Take a look at the video here:

On the professional front, Karan Patel is known for his role as Raman Bhalla in the popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He is currently in Bulgaria for the shoot of adventure-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.