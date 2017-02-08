Karan Patel's ‘woman’ act to add spice in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

TV actors are often relegated to being regular performers, sticking to norms and usual mode of conduct. However, charismatic Karan Patel is all set to break the barrier and take a deep plunge in the ocean of acting.

Karan, a popular TV face today thanks to his powerful acts in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus and Balaji Telefilms)), dared to get out of his comfort zone and embraced a disciplined fitness regime, only to augment his looks and personality.

Kudos to him for his perseverance!!!

Now, in his show, he is set for some acting heavy-lifting. He, much to everyone’s amusement and enthusiasm, will don a feminine avatar, named Gulabo.

We did report about Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) doubting and blaming Raman (Karan Patel) of deception in an attempt of reconciliation. In protest, she will walk out of the Bhalla gates, leaving Raman hapless.

This is when the fun will start. Raman, using his intelligence and intuition, will hatch a full proof plan to get close to Ishita.

He will dress up as a woman, Gulabo, and rent a room in Ishita’s residential society, becoming her neighbour. Gulabo’s nuanced acts and conversations will spark connect with Ishita and the two will turn into confidantes.

The plot is tried & tested and been played umpteen times on big and small screen (the most revered being Chachi 420). However, with Karan one can expect a differentiated punch, guaranteeing fun and heightened drama.

Here, checkout the promo of Gulabo’s introduction scene where men are going gaga over her.

We buzzed Karan to solicit more information on his female act but he did not respond till the time the article was put to bed.

