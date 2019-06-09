News

Karan’s life in danger in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Jun 2019 10:36 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is gearing up for new twists and drama in the upcoming episode.

Karan is trying to help Raman and Ishita from Sahil’s game plan by disguising himself as a sardar.

Ruhi is worried for Karan after everything that happened with Rohan. Karan is taking a huge risk for the Bhallas.

He gets an entry in toShamsher’s gang and gives this good news to Raman and Ishita, but this turns out his mistake, as he gets caught.

Shamsher’s men catch Karan red-handed. Raman, Ishita, and Ruhi are shocked and worried, but in the end, they handle the situation.

Karan pretends to talk to his family about getting a job. Ruhi is relieved that Karan is safe.

Ruhi’s love for Karan is growing with each passing day. She is seeing how much he is doing for her family and has realized that he has changed for the better.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.
past seven days