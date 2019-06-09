Karan’s life in danger in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is gearing up for new twists and drama in the upcoming episode.
Karan is trying to help Raman and Ishita from Sahil’s game plan by disguising himself as a sardar.
Ruhi is worried for Karan after everything that happened with Rohan. Karan is taking a huge risk for the Bhallas.
He gets an entry in toShamsher’s gang and gives this good news to Raman and Ishita, but this turns out his mistake, as he gets caught.
