Home > TV News > TV News
Karan Sharma was destined to be part of 'Kaala Teeka'

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jan 2017 01:09 PM

Actor Karan Sharma, last seen in TV show "Mohi", has been roped in to play the lead role in "Kaala Teeka". He feels he was destined to be a part of the TV show.

"Last year they approached me to play the lead role in 'Kaala Teeka'. But at that time I couldn't do it because I had an exclusive contract with the other channel. As they say we get what we are destined to," Karan said in a statement.

Karan says the makers of the television show approached him again after a year to play a pivotal role.

Asked if he regretted not taking the show last year, Karan said: "I don't have regrets, but, yes, to be frank, I felt bad because I couldn't do the show the last time. But then I realised, it's a blessing in disguise."

Karan says he utilised the break to complete his personal commitments.

"I bought a house, got married and spent ample time with my better half and family. It would have been difficult if I did the show at that time. Whatever happens, happens for good," he added.

"Kaala Teeka" is aired on Zee TV.

(Source: IANS)

