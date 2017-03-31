Karan Suchak, Dolly Sohi, Usha Bachani in Ek Tha Raja season 3

Zee TV's Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (Sphereorigins) will welcome a new bunch of actors in the show.

Tellychakkar.com exclusively reported about the show bringing a fresh tale with a season 3. Raja and Rani (Sarrtaj Gil and Eisha Singh) will breathe their last at the hands of Badi Dadi (Surekha Sikri), only to be re-born in a completely new place!!

The makers have roped in few television actors namely Karan Suchak (Mahabharat), Dolly Sohi (Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi) and Usha Bachani (Ekk Nayi Pehchaan).

Dolly will play Rani’s mother, Usha as her bua and Karan will depict the role of Rani’s fiance.

The actors will soon begin shooting and the leap is expected to take place in days to come.

We could not get through actors for their comment.

Tellychakkar.com will keep our readers updated with more development.