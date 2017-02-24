Karan Tacker to join Upasana as host of Nach Baliye?

The dashing Karan Tacker will in all likelihood be back on the TV screens as a host!!

Yes, it looks as though the hunt to find a co-anchor to accompany comedy sensation Upasana Singh, for the upcoming season of Star Plus’ Nach Baliye has ended!! This season's Nach Baliye will be produced by BBC Worldwide Media.

Reports suggested that the other handsome hunk Karan Singh Grover was in talks for anchoring the show. But now, it looks as though Tacker has raced past him.

A reliable source tells us, “This season’s Nach Baliye will have a mother-son kind of concept wherein Upasana will be the mother and the young male host joining her will be her son. Tacker’s chance to sign on the dotted lines look bright at the moment with both of them exhibiting real good mother-son chemistry in the mock shoots.”

We buzzed Tacker but did not get through to her.

We also buzzed the channel spokesperson, but did not receive any response.

Tacker as we know has hosted the singing reality show Voice and Halla Bol.

Watch this space for more updates.