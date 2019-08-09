News

Karan Tacker to mark his digital debut with THIS show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Aug 2019 08:08 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Tacker is known for his work in shows like Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, Punar Vivah and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara to name a few. He has recently hosted shows like Halla Bol, Nachi Baliye 8, The Remix etc. Now, he is geared up for his new project. 

According to reports, actor Karan Tacker has been roped in for an interesting role in the Hotstar special series titled Special OPS. Apart from him, veteran actors Kay Kay Menon and Parmeet Sethi are also part of the show. 

The show produced under Friday Storytellers will be a suspense thriller with an engaging story line.

Tags > Karan Tacker, Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, Punar Vivah, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Hotstar special series, Special OPS, Kay Kay Menon, Parmeet Sethi, Friday Storytellers,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Payal Ghosh
Payal Ghosh

past seven days