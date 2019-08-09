Karan Tacker to mark his digital debut with THIS show

MUMBAI: Karan Tacker is known for his work in shows like Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, Punar Vivah and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara to name a few. He has recently hosted shows like Halla Bol, Nachi Baliye 8, The Remix etc. Now, he is geared up for his new project.



According to reports, actor Karan Tacker has been roped in for an interesting role in the Hotstar special series titled Special OPS. Apart from him, veteran actors Kay Kay Menon and Parmeet Sethi are also part of the show.



The show produced under Friday Storytellers will be a suspense thriller with an engaging story line.