Karan V Grover goes OFF social media

Earlier TellyChakkar had reported about renowned TV actor Karan V Grover’s New Year escapade. Unlike other stereotypical New Year, Karan preferred to dive into the nature’s basket. As reported, Karan will be heading to the scenic locales of Lavasa for a camp.



In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Karan revealed that he will be off from the social media front. So, is detoxification on cards? “Detox is just a fancy word. I honestly want to explore more of nature. Therefore, I’m going to switch off from social media,” Grover said.



Karan is currently hooked to the OTT platform Netflix. The hot lad at present is binge watching foreign TV shows like Dark (German), La’ Casa De Papel and chilling. However, Karan won’t be missing Netflix in his detour to the La La land. “Netflix is not like toothbrush that one won’t be able to live without. I can do without it for few days. Plus there will be people around and we’ll be busy with other interesting things,” he shared.



Karan also spoke about his resolution for the upcoming year. He said, “I really want to explore lot more jungles. I want to explore the interiors and trek more in India. I want to trek every month. I know that it is going to be a task keeping in mind the schedule of an actor. But let’s see and hope.”



The actor is prepped for his venture and has taken all the safety precautions for his trip.



On the work front, Karan will be seen in Spotlight 2.