Karan Wahi has a sweet message for Asha Negi

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi is one of the most loved television actors. He has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. The actor was last seen in Hungama web-series Barcode and has been away from television from quite some time. Karan is grabbing the headlines these days, as he will soon be seen hosting Dance India Dance.



In such a competitive industry, it is very difficult to maintain friendships. One such friendship is that of Karan Wahi and Asha Negi. The two are best friends and frequently travel together and go on long vacations.



Recently, there were in London, and the two had a blast.



Karan shared an adorable photo of the two from a Cricket World Cup match and captioned it saying 'What A JOURNEY... London i will always remember this one. Also @ashanegi considering we can travel together and not kill each other ,ur stuck with me for the rest of ur Life for more getaways,trips and a million more memories

kyunki DOST na koi.... hehehhe (aage u always complete) #london #2019 #cwc19 #cwc2019#bleedblue #teamindia'.



Check the post here.