Karan Wahi's funny reply when asked about Mr Bajaj

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 May 2019

MUMBAI: Everyone has been anxiously waiting to know which television actor will reprise the iconic role of Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Well, after the buzz about Karan Wahi, there are reports about actor Karan Singh Grover being likely to play Mr Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor’s reboot of the show.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

Recently, a fan asked Karan about who Mr Bajaj is. Karan, who is fun loving and has a great sense of humour, responded with a witty reply. Take a look!

The much-acclaimed character of Mr Bajaj was earlier played by Ronit Roy, and viewers still can’t get over the charm and charisma that he created with the role.

If things fall into place, KSG will make his comeback on TV with Kasautii. The actor was last seen on TV in the show Qubool Hai.

Who do you think should play Mr Bajaj? Hit the comments section below!

