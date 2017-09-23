Testing the popular saying, ‘Family is a gift that lasts forever,’ COLORS’ adventure reality series Khatron Ke Khiladi will shake things up in the semi-final episode. The episode will see contestants team up with their family members and close friends to get through some of the toughest hurdles on the show; in a bid to win a ticket to the Grand Finale. The contestants are made to perform stunts that will test their physical and mental endurance, under the guidance of the perennial task master Rohit Shetty.

This week, Rohit Shetty will make a dashing entry driving a car in the jungle with the contestants. Adding in a touch of glamour, the cast of Bhoomi cheer the contestants on in their own way. Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari, the special guests on the show bring in some new energy and spunk. Rithvik and Karan will don the avatar of ‘Munna Bhai’; as Karan decides to propose Aditi Rao Hydari.

Heart throb Ravi Dubey and his wife Sargun will dance to a romantic melody, Lopa will not stop shedding tears as she watches her sister getting locked into a box full of cockroaches. Karan gifts his brother from another mother Rithvik a T-shirt with slogan ‘You are mine’. Hina and Shantanu will perform a task titled ‘Exploding room’ which will be the ultimate race to free their family.



