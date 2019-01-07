Karanvir Bhora finds an admirer in Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: Karanvir Bhora is one of the most loved television stars. He was recently seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 12. Though he couldn’t emerge as the winner of the show, he certainly earned all the love and appreciations from his fans and followers.



The audience and the contestants of the show loved the caring nature of the actor, and now Karanvir has earned himself an admirer in the form of none other than actor Parth Samthaan.



It is very rare that Parth comments or talks about any other actor’s journey or even praises any other star. But recently he posted a collage of Karanvir's many emotions in the show and applauded his journey.



Karanvir also replied back to the actor and thanked him for his sweet words. The respect and love continued as Parth continued to shower love and kind words on him.

Thank you so much for your kind and inspiring words you are a Gem your self, and pls don't call me sir

lotss of love and success to you this year...Happy New year. https://t.co/aoDj5JEGRX — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 1, 2019