Karanvir Bhora finds an admirer in Parth Samthaan

You played so well @KVBohra Sir pic.twitter.com/QMypuQnGSu— Parth Samthaan (@LaghateParth) December 30, 2018
Thank you so much for your kind and inspiring words you are a Gem your self, and pls don't call me sir— Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 1, 2019
lotss of love and success to you this year...Happy New year. https://t.co/aoDj5JEGRX
Happy New year to the entire Bohra clan, very dissapointed you dint win SIR but happy to know you now & Like everyone else in love with your daughters and @bombaysunshine Maam’s Smile https://t.co/RgMl2cJEHA— Parth Samthaan (@LaghateParth) January 3, 2019
Which show do you enjoy watching?
Add new comment