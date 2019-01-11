Karanvir Bohra and Shivashish Mishra meet; Teejay writes hilarious caption

: There is no doubt that the contestants of Bigg Boss 12 fought and argued a lot, but one cannot deny the fact that the house saw some friendships blooming. In fact, some of the contestants are in touch even after the show has wrapped up. For example, Karanvir Bohra, who was the fourth runner-up, recently met up with Shivashish Mishra. Karanvir’s wife Teejay Sidhu was also present with them. She shared a picture of the trio from the get together and wrote a hilarious caption.Teejay wrote, ‘I got two trophies from Bigg Boss – “KV and Sree” - Shivashish So great to see you again Shiv! I love your optimistic attitiude.. to look beyond the trophy and see what you walked away with. :) I loved you in #BiggBoss12.. you made an impression and will always be remembered.. especially for your Naagin dance!! But you still need to speak a little slower.. even in person, I can hardly understand you!’Take a look at her Teejay’s post below.