News

Karanvir Bohra and Shivashish Mishra meet; Teejay writes hilarious caption

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jan 2019 05:57 PM
MUMBAI: There is no doubt that the contestants of Bigg Boss 12 fought and argued a lot, but one cannot deny the fact that the house saw some friendships blooming. In fact, some of the contestants are in touch even after the show has wrapped up. For example, Karanvir Bohra, who was the fourth runner-up, recently met up with Shivashish Mishra. Karanvir’s wife Teejay Sidhu was also present with them. She shared a picture of the trio from the get together and wrote a hilarious caption.

Teejay wrote, ‘I got two trophies from Bigg Boss – “KV and Sree” - Shivashish So great to see you again Shiv! I love your optimistic attitiude.. to look beyond the trophy and see what you walked away with. :) I loved you in #BiggBoss12.. you made an impression and will always be remembered.. especially for your Naagin dance!! But you still need to speak a little slower.. even in person, I can hardly understand you!’

Take a look at her Teejay’s post below.

Tags > Karanvir Bohra and Shivashish Mishra meet; Teejay writes hilarious caption,

Add new comment

Latest

choices winner

Hot Downloads

Nikita Dutta
Nikita Dutta
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days