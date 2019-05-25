News

Karanvir Bohra announces the release date of his Bollywood film Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 May 2019 06:01 PM

MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra has wooed the audience with his acting chops and good looks. He is known for tele soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and of course Naagin. Now, the actor is geared up for his upcoming film.

The actor will be seen in the feature film Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.

Karanvir, who began his career as a child artist with the 1990 film Tejaa, has revealed the first poster of his upcoming Bollywood film.

According to reports, the shooting of the film had wrapped up last year in Madh Island, Mumbai. The film also stars Priya Banerjee. Directed by Lalit Mohan, the film is set to hit the theatres on 28th June, 2019.

An elated Karanvir, who also played a cameo role in the 2008 film Kismat Konnection, took to social media and wrote, “With all humility I want to announce the release date of our love htpkthefilm Coming 28th June 2019. Want to thank the almighty for this. Watch out for this space.”

Take a look below:

Are you excited to watch Karanvir in Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna?

