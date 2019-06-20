Karanvir Bohra’s sweet message for Divyanka Tripathi!

MUMBAI: Known for her acting chops, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a popular face in the television world. She has worked in a couple of TV serials and mesmerised the audience with her performance.

The actress rose to fame with her performance in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, and became a household name by acting in the ongoing soap, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She also hosted the singing reality show, The Voice.

In addition to her acting shops and hosting skills, Divyanka is known for her style statements and wise thoughts. Recently, actor Karanvir Bohra also appreciated her and wrote a sweet message for her, which Divyanka also took it to her socials.

