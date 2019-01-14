News

Karanvir Bohra’s throwback video from his Kasautii Zindagii Kay days

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jan 2019 07:27 PM

Karanvir Bohra, who was last seen in reality series Bigg Boss 12, wished his fans and well-wishers a happy Makar Sankranti by sharing an old video from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The actor was a part of the original series, and he posted a video where viewers can see him celebrating this festival with his team by engaging in a kite-flying competition.

Well, Karanvir has come a long way from the days of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

He has completely changed in terms of his looks and style, and of course, today, he has a massive fan following who love him for what he is.

Check out the post here.

