Karanvir Bohra’s throwback video from his Kasautii Zindagii Kay days

Karanvir Bohra, who was last seen in reality series Bigg Boss 12, wished his fans and well-wishers a happy Makar Sankranti by sharing an old video from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
The actor was a part of the original series, and he posted a video where viewers can see him celebrating this festival with his team by engaging in a kite-flying competition.
Well, Karanvir has come a long way from the days of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
He has completely changed in terms of his looks and style, and of course, today, he has a massive fan following who love him for what he is.
#HappyMakarsakranti everyone! Perfect #throwback for today.. celebrating #MakarSakranti with my #Kasauti family! What beautiful memories! Description: Love u always.. @shweta.tiwari #PremPrernaBajaj @ektaravikapoor Gratitute for life, for the experience of being Prem/Yudi. Description:#kasautiizindagiikay @starplus
