Karisma Kapoor's dance face-off with Dance India Dance contestant will remind you of Dil Toh Pagal Hai

MUMBAI: The Bollywood film Dil Toh Pagal Hai gained appreciation for its stellar cast and the dance of the actors. Now, once again, Karisma Kapoor reminded fans about the film.

Well, ardent reality show audience know Dance India Dance Battle of the Champions is one show that has been garnering a lot of attention, courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan's association to it. While the show has been doing well, of course, Kareena joining the show as a judge and Karan Wahi replacing Dheeraj Dhoopar as host are two things that did grab a lot of eyeballs. Something else that did have all of our attention is when Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor took over for a special episode as guest judge. With Kareena juggling between London and India, Karisma sure came in as a rescuer since travelling once every week might be getting hectic and we get it.

Now, Karisma is one Bollywood actress who mesmerised the audience with her acting and impeccable dancing skills. Karisma once again won the hearts of audience with this video where she did a dance face-off with a contestant.

Take a look below and comment below if you are reminded of Dil Toh Pagal Hai where Madhuri Dixit and Karisma had a face off!